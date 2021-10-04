 Skip to main content
Ja'Briel Mace
Mainland Regional

The junior running back rushed for 242 yards and three TDs as the Mustangs beat Deptford 34-28 in overtime. Mace scored the winning TD in overtime on a 20-yard run. He also scored on runs of 32 and 89 yards. Mainland (3-3) hosts Vineland (1-4) 6 p.m. Friday.

