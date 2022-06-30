 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ja’son Prevard

Ja'Son Prevard headshot

Prevard

Ja’son Prevard

St. Joseph Academy senior

Prevard excelled at football and basketball. He threw for 1,527 yards and 18 TDs, ran for 4 TDs. Prevard played point guard for the basketball team, averaging 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He will play football at East Coast Prep, a post-graduate school in Massachusetts.

