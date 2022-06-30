Ja’son Prevard
St. Joseph Academy senior
Prevard excelled at football and basketball. He threw for 1,527 yards and 18 TDs, ran for 4 TDs. Prevard played point guard for the basketball team, averaging 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He will play football at East Coast Prep, a post-graduate school in Massachusetts.
