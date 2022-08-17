 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ja’Briel Mace

Mainland Vineland Football

Ja’Briel Mace bolts up the sideline for a touchdown during a 2021 game against Vineland. Mace, who has committed to Villanova University, carried 131 times for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Mainland Regional

Sr. RB/DB 5-9 165

Mace has verbally committed to Villanova, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program in Pennsylvania. He ran 131 times for 937 yards and 10 TDs last season.

