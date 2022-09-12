 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ja’Briel Mace

Ja’Briel Mace

Mainland Regional

The senior running back carried 12 times for 207 yards and six TDs in a 49-0 win over Oakcrest. Mace has rushed for 429 yards this season. Mainland (2-1) hosts Atlantic City (2-0) 6 p.m. Friday.

