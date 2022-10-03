 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ja’Briel Mace, Mainland Regional

Ja'Briel Mace headshot

Mace

The senior running back carried 11 times for 109 yards and five TDs to spark the Mustangs to a 41-0 win over Bridgeton. Mace has rushed for 16 TDs this season. He has has recovered a blocked punt for a score and returned an interception for a TD. Mainland (5-1) hosts Absegami (0-5) 6 p.m. Friday.

