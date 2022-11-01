Ja’Briel Mace, Mainland Regional

The senior running back rushed for 154 yards and scored five touchdowns as Mainland beat Moorestown 63-10 in a Central Jersey Group IV quarterfinal. Mace ran for four TDs and caught a TD pass. Mace has scored a school-record 25 TDs this season. Third-seeded Mainland (8-1) hosts No. 7 seed Long Branch (5-3) in a Central Jersey Group IV semifinal 6 p.m. Friday.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
