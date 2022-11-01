 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ja’Briel Mace, Mainland Regional

Ja'Briel Mace headshot

Mace

The senior running back rushed for 154 yards and scored five touchdowns as Mainland beat Moorestown 63-10 in a Central Jersey Group IV quarterfinal. Mace ran for four TDs and caught a TD pass. Mace has scored a school-record 25 TDs this season. Third-seeded Mainland (8-1) hosts No. 7 seed Long Branch (5-3) in a Central Jersey Group IV semifinal 6 p.m. Friday.

