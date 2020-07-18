One of the most often asked questions about the Phillies' concerns next season: Will J.T. Realmuto still be in Philadelphia?
Realmuto, who is considered the game’s best catcher, will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak has said the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could complicate the Phillies' ability to sign Realmuto.
Realmuto, 29, knows that a 60-game season with no fans in the stands will impact team’s revenues and most likely tighten the free agent market this offseason.
"It definitely concerns me," he said. "The top guys usually find a way to get their dollars. I think it could affect free agency as a whole, but as for myself, I am not too worried about it."
