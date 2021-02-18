J.T. Realmuto fractures thumb, to miss some time; but he's 'not worried'

J.T. Realmuto didn’t think the MRI of his right thumb would be a big deal Wednesday.

After all, the Philadelphia Phillies catcher had just participated in the first day of spring training workouts for pitchers and catchers in Clearwater, Florida.

“I tried to play catch (Wednesday), and it just didn’t feel right,” Realmuto said during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday afternoon. “I went in and talked to the trainers, and they wanted to go get an MRI just to check on it. It felt like just a bone bruise to me.”

The MRI revealed a small fracture at the thumb’s base.

“I was kind of shocked,” he said.

The Phillies described the injury as non-displaced avulsion fracture of the right thumb. It’s not the way Realmuto or the Phillies wanted to start spring training. But the plan is for Realmuto to have the thumb immobilized in a cast for two weeks, be reevaluated and then hopefully be ready for Opening Day on April 1 against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

Realmuto sounded confident Thursday, although he conceded his Opening Day return cannot be set in stone yet.

“I’m not worried about my thumb,” he said.