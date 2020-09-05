Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in action during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The Eagles drafted the wide receiver in the second round of the 2019 draft, but Arcega-Whiteside struggled as a rookie, catching 10 passes for 169 yards and touchdown.

Philadelphia’s wide receivers were a weak point last season. The eagles need Arcega-Whietside to bounce back especially after this year’s first-round pick, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, injured his shoulder and could miss two to four weeks.

“I'm very comfortable with J.J.,” Pederson said. “He's played. He has some game experience. I think he's worked well with Carson (Wentz). Carson is understanding him better this year, having worked now more I would say exclusively together.”:

