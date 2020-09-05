J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
The Eagles drafted the wide receiver in the second round of the 2019 draft, but Arcega-Whiteside struggled as a rookie, catching 10 passes for 169 yards and touchdown.
Philadelphia’s wide receivers were a weak point last season. The eagles need Arcega-Whietside to bounce back especially after this year’s first-round pick, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, injured his shoulder and could miss two to four weeks.
“I'm very comfortable with J.J.,” Pederson said. “He's played. He has some game experience. I think he's worked well with Carson (Wentz). Carson is understanding him better this year, having worked now more I would say exclusively together.”:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.