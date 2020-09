J.J. ARCEGA-WHITESIDE

With rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor out with a thumb injury, the eagles will need more production from second-year wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who caught zero passes in the first two games.

“I've always been confident in J.J.,” Pederson said. “He's a player that we can use in multiple positions. He knows outside. He knows inside. Smart guy, and someone that we're going to have to lean on a little bit here in these next couple of games.