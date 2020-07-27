The National Hurricane Center's forecast takes the storm through the central Atlantic Ocean and have it pass through the Lesser Antilles by the end of the week.
From there, the storm will likely have a track north of Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The storm could make multiple landfalls on these islands, which would weaken the storm as it passes. The reason for this is a large area of high pressure in the Atlantic Ocean, extending from Spain to Bermuda. The storm will be steered around the high pressure into the weekend.
From there, the forecast becomes less certain. The strength of the high pressure, as well an incoming system from the United States will play a role in its track during the first weekend of August.
More than likely, though, this storm will make a curve to the north as it nears the East Coast of the United States, continuing around the high pressure system.
If the high pressure is weaker, or further away from the U.S., the storm will likely spin harmlessly out to sea, or impact Bermuda. If the storm is further west, there would be a greater likelihood of an East Coast landfall. The high pressure may also be so strong that it pushes the storm into Florida or the Gulf of Mexico. However, there is no official forecast this far out for the storm.
