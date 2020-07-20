Tuesday may feel cooler and not as sticky as Monday, but that does not mean we’re back to the regular kind of summertime heat.

The streak of 90-degrees or greater days will continue for much of the week ahead.

Temperatures Tuesday will start in the mid- to upper 70s. That is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year and fairly similar to how we started Monday.

There is one exception, though, and that is the dew points are lower. We’ll be just below 70, instead of the low 70s. “Feeling it,” as I like to call it, but not necessarily sticky.

A northerly wind will turn southerly throughout the day. In terms of rain, I really believe most will be dry. However, I cannot rule out a storm at any point of the day. Plan on a dry day, though.

High temperatures will be in the low 90s on the mainland and mid-80s at the beaches.

So, cooler than Monday, but our heat wave will continue for a fourth day at Atlantic City International Airport.

The rain threat will quell Tuesday evening. However, we’ll start to build up cloud cover. From about midnight to 5 a.m., a few showers will pass through as a weak piece of mid-level energy moves by.

Temperatures will slide through the 80s during the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

Wednesday morning will be dry, after the rain. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Most of the afternoon, too, will be dry.

However, showers and storms will develop after 5 p.m. through midnight.

They will be of the hit- or-miss variety, not enough to cancel most outdoor plans preemptively. Inland highs will be in the low 90s again.

However, dew points will climb above 70, yielding a peak heat index of 100 degrees. The shore will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will feel the same as Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s, cooler at the shore, with a mainland heat index of near 100. Morning sunshine will mix with some afternoon clouds. Isolated p.m. storms will be around.

If you want longer relief, look toward the weekend. I see seasonable temperatures and dew points in the 60s!

Lastly, a few notes about Monday.

Monday officially brought the second heat wave of the year to Atlantic City International Airport, where you need at least three consecutive days of 90 degrees or greater. At 11 a.m., the air temperature was 94 degrees, the only time on record (since 1948) that has occurred in late July. It has only happened a handful of times in history. The morning low was 80 degrees, something that’s only happened 11 times in history.

It wasn’t just the mainland that sizzled. The sand scorched.

At 12:42 p.m., Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City was tied with Piney Hollow for the hottest place in the state — 94 — owning to the fact that strong, west-southwest winds kicked back the sea breeze.