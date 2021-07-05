Italian TV: Beloved entertainer Raffaella Carra' dies at 78

But it was the 1970s TV variety program “Canzonissima” — roughly, full of song — that sealed her reputation as a star. Italians would be glued to their black-and-white TV sets every Saturday night to enjoy the musical variety show, which launched hit songs year after year.

Affectionately known as Raffa, Carra' was born Raffaella Maria Roberta Pelloni in Bologna on June 18, 1943. She started her career as a singer, dancer, TV presenter and actress when still a child.

Later shows included a noon talk program called “Pronto Raffaella'' ("Hello, Raffaella"). Some shows were tailored made for her exuberant performing style, including ”Carramba! Che Sorpresa," ("Carramba! What a Surprise") which debuted in 1995 and whose title played off her name and her years of being a presenter in Spain.

Carrà became popular in Spain and Latin America in the mid-1970s, especially due to translations of some of her catchy hits —”Fiesta” and “Caliente, Caliente,” among others — that she recorded in Spanish.

With a fondness for tight dresses and jumpsuits, the singer brought a breadth of fresh air to Spanish television sets with novel choreography to disco beats at a time when the heavily Catholic country was just emerging from four decades of a strict conservative dictatorship.