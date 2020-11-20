Italian American Club Fundraisers Benefit Building Repairs Following Storm Damage

SEA ISLE CITY, NJ – The Sea Isle City Italian American Club is a charitable organization that has served the local community for nearly 60 years, during which time the group’s volunteers have raised funds that benefit their scholarship program and other worthy causes.
On August 4, the Jersey Shore was struck by a horrific storm that damaged the roof of the Italian American Club’s headquarters, which is located at 309 JFK Boulevard. Subsequently, the building has also developed mold.
Now facing unexpected expenses to repair the roof and remediate the mold, the Italian American Club is forced to increase their fundraising efforts – which can be very challenging during a pandemic.
“Normally, we would be able to host in-person events to help raise the additional funds we need to fix the roof and clean up the mold, but due to the virus, this is impossible,” said Club President Colleen Buch. “We have always been an organization to help others in need, and now we are the ones who need help!”
To help make the needed repairs, the Italian-American Club is once again hosting their annual Holiday Poinsettia and Wreath Sale – and, to raise additional money, they are adding a 50/50 Raffle.
The Poinsettia and Wreath Sale features high-quality plants, door swags, grave blankets and other seasonal items. Order forms for the sale are available from club members or by emailing italianamericanclubsic@gmail.com. Orders must be submitted by November 29. Customers can pick-up their orders on December 5 at VFW Post 1963, 301 JFK Boulevard (next-door to the Italian American Club).
“We are so blessed to have a great neighbor in the VFW,” said Mrs. Buch. “They are opening their doors to us on December 5 so we can hold our annual sale – and we cannot thank the VFW enough!!”
50/50 tickets, which cost $25 each, are also available from club members. The 50/50 drawing will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5.
Sea Isle City’s Italian-American Club is also accepting donations from anyone who would like to support their restoration efforts – and help the group continue their good work in the community. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 444, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243.
To learn more about Sea Isle City’s Italian-American Club, their Poinsettia and Wreath Sale or their 50/50 Raffle, email italianamericanclubsic@gmail.com or phone Colleen Buch at 609-374-2721.
PHOTO & CAPTION:
(Image: Poinsettia Sale.jpg) To help raise funds needed to repair their damaged club house, the members of Sea Isle City’s Italian American Club are hosting their annual Holiday Poinsettia and Wreath Sale and a 50/50 Raffle. For more information, email italianamericanclubsic@gmail.com or phone 609-374-2721. Shown during a previous Poinsettia and Wreath Sale are (from left) Club members Colleen Buch and Netta Otto with Joanne Morelli.
