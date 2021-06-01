It was the coldest "summer" weekend on record, one week after record heat

One weekend after the hottest May weekend on record for many in southeastern New Jersey, the region shivered under record cold temperatures over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend. Away from the coast, it was the coldest during the unofficial summer season.

Atlantic City International Airport had the coldest high temperatures for the day Saturday and Sunday, with a March-like high temperature of 54 degrees for each. Data at the airport dates back to 1943.

Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City recorded highs of only 56 degrees Saturday and Sunday. However, only Sunday was a new record minimum for the day. Weather observations have been kept at the marina since 1874, records are tough to break.

Despite a shorter period of record (1947), Millville also only broke a record minimum high temperature on Sunday, which the thermometer only climbed to 52 degrees. The high on Saturday was 54 degrees.

It was a week after highs in the 90s made it the hottest May weekend in history in many locations, breaking daily records along the week. Flocks of people went to the beaches, giving businesses a boost before the unofficial summer season.