Isn't there a coastal storm Friday, too?

There will be a "coastal storm" Friday, but there's really not much coastal about this storm.
Low-pressure will go about 400 miles offshore when it crosses our latitude Friday. Precipitation will stay at least 100 miles away.
That being said, breezy northerly winds will blow during the day. Expect gusts in the 30s. Perhaps more importantly, it will set the stage for the larger storm Sunday into Monday.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
