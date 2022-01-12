 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Isn't there a coastal storm Friday, too?
Friday's forecast radar

The forecasted radar for Friday at 1 p.m., according to the GFS, American model. 

There will be a "coastal storm" Friday, but there's really not much coastal about this storm.

Low-pressure will go about 400 miles offshore when it crosses our latitude Friday. Precipitation will stay at least 100 miles away.

That being said, breezy northerly winds will blow during the day. Expect gusts in the 30s. Perhaps more importantly, it will set the stage for the larger storm Sunday into Monday. 

AccuWeather Friday Night

