Island Gym Northfield has lost the battle with COVID-19, management said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
"Island Gym Northfield has officially decided not to reopen," according to the post. "Believe us when we say, we had made every effort possible to negotiate with our landlord and creditors over the financial hardship placed upon us by the State of New Jersey due to the forced closure between March 16th to September 1st. The heartache and loss we feel is incomprehensible."
Membership will be valid at the gym's location in the Ventnor Plaza, according to the post.
For more information, contact memberservices@islandgym.com.
