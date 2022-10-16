 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Isiah Wing, Lower Cape May

The junior running back carried 15 times for 175 yards and two TDs to spark the Caper Tigers to a 27-22 win over Buena Regional. Wing scored on runs of 73 and 44 yards. Lower (5-2) plays at Gateway Regional (1-6) 7 p.m. Friday.

