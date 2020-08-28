Isiah Pacheco, Vineland (2018)

QB/RB/DB

Pacheco revived Vineland’s program, leading the Fighting Clan to the South Jersey Group V playoffs as a junior and senior. He rushed for 1,414 yards as a senior and 1.107 yards as a junior.

