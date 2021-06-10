Ishika Patel

Community/school activities President of school’s Key Club; parliamentarian of her school’s National Honor Society; member of school’s Student Council; secretary of her class office; member of Red Cross Club; volunteer at Cape Regional Medical Center Auxiliary EtCetera Thrift Shop
Post-high school plans Attend Rutgers University majoring in computer science.
Career goals Work for a large corporation as a backend developer, or pursue entrepreneurship using her computer science degree.
What is Key Club, and what have you contributed? I’ve been a part of Key Club for four years, since I was a freshman. When I was a freshman, my older sister was president of Key Club, so she inspired me to join. I helped contribute by being the secretary last year by sending monthly reports to the district and state level so that they understand what our club is doing for the community. As president, I not only do that, but I also take care of the club and find new ways for us to volunteer in the community. With COVID, it’s hard to find volunteer opportunities by yourself.
What did being a part of multiple clubs and organizations teach you about being a leader? I’ve learned that it’s important to do the small things to be a leader. It’s not the big things, it’s the little things that show people. If someone drops their papers on the floor, just help them pick them up. Just encouraging others to be more lighthearted and help others.
What was the moment you realized you enjoyed helping others? When I was in Key Club, there was a Caring for Kids event. We set up a holiday dinner for families in our community so that they have the opportunity to just sit down and relax. We, as club members and volunteers, were playing with the kids. When I was coloring with the kids, we were drawing Thanksgiving hands, I looked up and saw the parents laughing with each other. It was so nice to feel that warmth inside you, knowing that you’re bringing that warmth to other people.
— Raquelle Gilbert