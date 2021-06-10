Ishika Patel

What is Key Club, and what have you contributed? I’ve been a part of Key Club for four years, since I was a freshman. When I was a freshman, my older sister was president of Key Club, so she inspired me to join. I helped contribute by being the secretary last year by sending monthly reports to the district and state level so that they understand what our club is doing for the community. As president, I not only do that, but I also take care of the club and find new ways for us to volunteer in the community. With COVID, it’s hard to find volunteer opportunities by yourself.