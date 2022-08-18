Isaih Pacheco overcomes family tragedy to lead Vineland's football team

The following story was written in November 2017

VINELAND — Isaih Pacheco moved his sister Celeste Cannon into her new home on West Main Street in Millville this summer.

He carried beds, couches, dressers and televisions up the four steps that led into the house.

The Vineland High School football standout and his older sister had always been close. Celeste attended Isaih’s games and made sure he had a few extra dollars or new clothes when the school year began.

“My sister was like my best friend,” he said.

Three months later, on the morning of Sept. 20, a cousin appeared at the door of Isaih’s Vineland home and told him and his mother, Felicia Cannon, that Celeste had died.

“It was like, ‘What?’ It was confusing,” Isaih said. “It was out of nowhere.”

Isaih, his mother and his father, Julio Pacheco, rushed to Millville and found police surrounding Celeste’s home. She had been killed by a gunshot. Celeste was 24 years old.

“It’s crazy,” Isaih said. “I was (flashing) back to helping her move in. It can’t be true.”

Police wouldn’t let anyone inside the home. Isaih watched as officers carried his sister out in a body bag.

It wasn’t the first time Isaih confronted tragedy. His brother, Travoise Cannon, was stabbed to death in Bridgeton in January 2016. He was 29.

But despite those tragedies — and maybe in some way because of them — Isaih has emerged as one of the state’s top players. The 18-year-old quarterback and defensive back will finish his high school career Thursday when Vineland plays at Millville in their annual Thanksgiving Day game. He will attend Rutgers University on an NCAA Division I football scholarship.

“I don’t want to disappoint anybody,” he said. “I don’t want to be one of those kids who says, ‘I could have done this, or I wish I would have done that better.’”

Always in a hurry

Isaih is the youngest of Felicia Cannon’s five children. She has two older children — Ricky Fowler, 26, and Felicia Cannon, 23.

He was always in a hurry and seemed to always be the center of attention growing up.

As a toddler, Isaih lived in Bridgeton. When he heard a motorcycle come down the street, he would jump on the couch, look out the window and pretend he was riding the bike.

Isaih also loved to share his playmates’ toys, whether they wanted him to or not. The other kids would scatter in fear when he stepped onto the playground.

“We had to tell him you just can’t take other kids’ toys,” Felicia Cannon said with a laugh.

Isaih would pester his older siblings, especially Celeste, until they brought him what he wanted or gave him a ride to where he needed to go.

“I told him, ‘How are you going to run your brothers and sisters? You’re the littlest one,’” Felicia Cannon said. “But he would get them to do what he wanted.”

Of all his siblings, he was closest with Celeste. She had a way of needling him to keep him humble.

“If she was here now,” Julio Pacheco said with a laugh, “she’d be saying, ‘Who do you think you are, a superstar or something?’”

Celeste entertained her family by cooking brownies while dancing around the kitchen to the music of rap artist Meek Mill.

“She could cook,” Isaih said with a laugh, “but she couldn’t cook as good as my mom. When Celeste cooked, she was probably going to burn something.”

Police arrested Donald Scurry Jr., of Bridgeton, on Sept. 27 and charged him with Celeste’s murder. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said he and Celeste had a relationship. Their 2-year-old son, Donald Scurry III, lived with Celeste.

Since his sister’s death, Isaih constantly checks on his mom, texting her often. The Vineland football team celebrated senior day against St. Augustine Prep on Nov. 4. He walked to midfield with his mother and father. Halfway through the ceremony, he bent down and put his head on his mother’s shoulder.

Sometimes the two can’t sleep at night, so they’ll stay up together watching football highlights on YouTube.

“He warms my heart,” Felicia Cannon said.

Known as ‘Pop’

It’s through sports that Isaih has found an outlet. He’s known throughout Vineland as “Pop.” He earned the nickname playing football in the Vineland midget leagues. During one game, he ran around the end and devoured a Penns Grove quarterback.

“Everybody was like, ‘Oh, wow, you popped him,’” he said. “They’ve been calling me Pop ever since.”

Isaih has led the Fighting Clan to its first back-to-back winning seasons since 1990-91. He will finish his career with more than 3,000 rushing yards.

He can be loud with teammates and friends, but he often answers reporter’s questions with a “Yes, sir” or a “No, sir.”

Isaih spoke to his teammates after Vineland beat Atlantic City 34-8 on Oct. 20.

“All of you are like my brothers,” he said. “I love each and every one of you. We have to work hard. If we’re not at practice, we have to watch film. We have to study. We have to do what’s right for this team. You all want to make history? Let’s make history.”

But since his sister’s death, he’s turned inward. His parents sometimes catch him looking off to nowhere, lost in his own thoughts.

“He’s thinking a lot more,” Julio said.

Three days after Celeste’s death, Isaih wanted to be someplace he felt at home. So he took the field with his Vineland teammates.

Isaih ran for 222 yards and a touchdown to lead the Fighting Clan to a 42-6 win over Egg Harbor Township on Sept. 23. At 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, he’s strong enough to run over defenders but can quickly shift directions to leave would-be tacklers grasping at air.

“I wanted to play,” Isaih said. “I wanted to be there for my brothers on the team.”

Isaih attended his sister’s funeral the morning of Sept. 29. Vineland was scheduled to play that night against Cumberland Regional. He chose to play again, rushing for 157 yards and three touchdowns as Vineland won 60-6.

“I just feel like she’s in a better place now,” Isaih said.

Future at Rutgers

Isaih plans to graduate from Vineland in December and enroll early at Rutgers.

“I want a fresh start,” he said.

He’s excited about his future but knows how important it is to remember where he grew up.

He and his mother took Donald Scurry III to the Rutgers football game against Maryland on Nov. 4. When Maryland had the ball on third down, Rutgers blasted the Metallica song “For Whom the Bell Tolls” throughout the stadium. His nephew loved it, rocking out with the rest of the crowd.

“He really doesn’t have parents,” Isaih said. “His father is in jail. I have to be there for him, get him into sports.”

His one-story home has a Rutgers “R” on the front door.

His bedroom is in the back of the house. It contains the organized chaos of a typical teenager’s room. Scrapbooks and recruiting letters from multiple colleges are stashed everywhere.

Isaih goes through the same ritual every night.

On a mirror above a crowded dresser filled with trophies, he keeps his siblings’ obituaries. Just before he goes to sleep, he reads them and says a prayer.

“I dedicate that time to them,” he said. “I thank them for looking down on me. I’m going to keep doing things in a positive way to make them proud of me.”