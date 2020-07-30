As of 8 a.m. Friday, Isaias became a hurricane, fueled by warm ocean waters and its departure away from Dominican Republic, where it made landfall Thursday.

As of Friday morning, Tropical Storm Warnings were upgraded to Hurricane Warnings in the Bahamas. Miami to Vero Beach, Florida, is in a Tropical Storm Watch.

The 8 a.m. Friday location of Hurricane Iasias. New Jersey continues to be in the forecast cone for the storm, a position it's been in since Wednesday night. 

Isaias should turn into a category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, by early Saturday morning. However, it is important to note that maximum sustained winds are only for a small part of the storm. That will be important as Isaias nears New Jersey. As of Friday morning, Hurricane winds only extended 30 to 40 miles out from the center. 

