Tropical Storm Iasias, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, made landfall in the Dominican Republic Thursday and is on pace for the East Coast of the United States. 

As of Thursday evening, Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for, most of Hispaniola and the Bahamas. Tropical Storm Watches now extend to Florida, running from Miami to roughly Vero Beach.

The 5 p.m. Thursday location of Tropical Storm Iasias. New Jersey continues to be in the forecast cone for the storm. 

