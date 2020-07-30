Tropical Storm Iasias, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, is poised to strike the Dominican Republic Thursday. 

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico, most of Hispaniola, and much of the Bahamas Thursday morning. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for the northern Bahama Islands. 

TS Isaias

As of 11 a.m. Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Iasias is near the Dominican Republic. Note that South Jersey is in the forecast track error cone. 

Hurricane Hunters are flying into Iasias Thursday, collecting wind, pressure and rainfall data that will help determine the future strength and track of the storm. 

