Tropical Storm Iasias, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, is poised to strike the Dominican Republic Thursday.
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Puerto Rico, most of Hispaniola, and much of the Bahamas Thursday morning. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for the northern Bahama Islands.
Hurricane Hunters are flying into Iasias Thursday, collecting wind, pressure and rainfall data that will help determine the future strength and track of the storm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.