Isaias strengthened into a hurricane Thursday night, fueled by warm ocean waters as it makes its way through the Bahamas. 

NHC Isaias

The 11 a.m. Friday forecast update of Hurricane Iasias. New Jersey continues to be in the forecast cone for the storm, a position it's been in since Wednesday night. 

Isaias should turn into a category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, by early Saturday morning. However, it is important to note that maximum sustained winds are only for a small part of the storm. That will be important as Isaias nears New Jersey. As of Friday morning, Hurricane winds only extended 30 to 40 miles out from the center. 

Surface Wind Field of Isias

