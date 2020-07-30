Isaias strengthened into a hurricane Thursday night, fueled by warm ocean waters as it makes its way through the Bahamas.
Isaias should turn into a category 2 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, by early Saturday morning. However, it is important to note that maximum sustained winds are only for a small part of the storm. That will be important as Isaias nears New Jersey. As of Friday morning, Hurricane winds only extended 30 to 40 miles out from the center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.