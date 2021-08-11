Isaiah Joe is sacrificing scoring to facilitate for teammates on the Sixers' Summer League squad

Thirteen of his 15 points came in the first quarter on 4-for-5 shooting — all three-point attempts. Joe added two points in the second quarter on a pair of foul shots. The Arkansas native didn’t score in the second half while being primarily a decoy.

Joe’s shooting touch and ability to free up scoring opportunities for others could lead to a larger role in the rotation next season.

Joe left the University of Arkansas after his sophomore season, and the Sixers selected him with the 49th overall pick in the 2020 draft on Nov. 16. He went on to average 3.7 points and 9.3 minutes while shooting 36.8% on three-pointers in 41 appearances with one start.

He did, however, average 12.4 points and shot 17-for-39 (43.5%) from three during a five-game stretch from Jan. 9-16. He received extended minutes in those games while the Sixers were shorthanded because of the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols.

“I think one of the biggest things coming into this summer league is doing what I do best,” Joe said, “staying within myself, and staying within the way the team wants me to play: Just being the best shooter I can be at all times, play great defense, and be a great distributor at times.