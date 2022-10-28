 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Isabella Elentrio leads No. 11 OLMA to 4-1 win over Triton: Roundup

Isabella Elentrio scored two goals to lead Our Lady of Mercy Academy to a 4-1 win over Triton Regional in field hockey Friday.

The Villagers, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, improved to 13-1-1. Tori Ravoni and Gabby Celli also scored in the win. Mia Leyman and Lauren King both contributed an assist. Julia Tola made eight saves.

Natasha Albertson scored for the Mustangs (14-3).

No. 4 Collingswood 1, Cedar Creek 0: Rory Bernardo scored the game's only goal in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers beat the Pirates.

Collingswood, ranked fourth in the Elite 11, improved to 15-3. Cedar Creek fell to 11-5-2.

Delfina Vanelli made 16 saves for the Pirates.

Girls volleyball

S.J. Group II first round

Cedar Creek 2, Oakcrest 1: The Pirates (8-14) rallied to win by set scores of 17-25, 25-17 and 25-22. The Falcons fell to 12-10. No further information was available.

 

Girls tennis

Absegami 5, Millville 0 

Singles: Olivia Hughes d. Arielis Martinez 6-2, 6-2; Cassandra Hughes d. Cheyanna Snyder 6-0, 6-0; Sarina Pollino d. Rebecca Lore 6-2, 6-0. 

Doubles: Alyssa Bailey and Neha Pandeya d. Jocelyn Eduardo and Brianna Miller 6-0, 6-0.; Riya Patel and Sophia Jenkins d. Brigid Humphreys and Jaslene Negron 5-7, 6-0, 10-7. 

Records: Absegami 14-5, Millville 6-16-1. 

Mainland 5, Our Lady of Mercy 0 

Singles: Christina Htay d. Jacqueline Carey 6-3, 6-0; Maddie Dennis d. Jenna D'Orio 6-1, 6-0; Samantha Goldberg d. Rylie Gemberling 6-1, 6-1. 

Doubles: Elizabeth Ong and Marlee Campbell d. Amani Malickel and Sarah Kern 6-0, 6-1. 

Records: Mainland 18-1, Our Lady of Mercy 5-12

No. 3 Haddonfield 4, Vineland 1

Singles: Gianina Speranza V d. Sammy Sirover 6-1, 6-3; Lucinda Andrewes H d. Luciana Day 6-3, 1-6; Evie York H d. Trista Suppi 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Mia Swiecicki and Eliza Gordon H d. Olivia Griggs and Gabriella Vega 6-3, 6-0; Emily Turnage and Tina Tian H d. Zamiya Borgese and Blake Harris 6-2, 6-2

Records: Haddonfield 19-5, Vineland 18-7

Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Cedar Creek 0

Singles: Sam Mancuso d. Ang Wyld 6-0, 6-1; Vika Simonsen d. Phoebe Kershenblatt 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Gilbert d. Clarabella Couch 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Ainsley Reed and Jayci Shivers d. Nicole Vargas and Alex Ruggiero 6-2, 6-0; Bryn Popdan and Hailey Elwell d. Vega Figarola and Aniq Rahman 6-0, 6-0

Records: C. Creek 4-15, LCM 15-4

 

