Isabella Elentrio leads No. 11 OLMA to 4-1 win over Triton: Roundup

Isabella Elentrio scored two goals to lead Our Lady of Mercy Academy to a 4-1 win over Triton Regional in field hockey Friday.

The Villagers, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, improved to 13-1-1. Tori Ravoni and Gabby Celli also scored in the win. Mia Leyman and Lauren King both contributed an assist. Julia Tola made eight saves.

Natasha Albertson scored for the Mustangs (14-3).

No. 4 Collingswood 1, Cedar Creek 0: Rory Bernardo scored the game's only goal in the fourth quarter to help the Panthers beat the Pirates.

Collingswood, ranked fourth in the Elite 11, improved to 15-3. Cedar Creek fell to 11-5-2.

Delfina Vanelli made 16 saves for the Pirates.

Girls volleyball

S.J. Group II first round

Cedar Creek 2, Oakcrest 1: The Pirates (8-14) rallied to win by set scores of 17-25, 25-17 and 25-22. The Falcons fell to 12-10. No further information was available.