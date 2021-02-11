Is your stimulus check taxable?

I’ve heard the question many times: Will I have to pay tax on my stimulus check? The tax code says you have to pay taxes on “all income from whatever source derived,” unless it’s specifically exempted or excluded.

That’s a pretty broad definition that seemingly would include money from the government. And, strictly speaking, there’s no specific exemption or exclusion for stimulus check money. So, stimulus checks are taxable — right?

Wrong! There’s a loophole in the law that prevents you from having to pay taxes on the stimulus check money you get from Uncle Sam. As it turns out, your stimulus check isn’t “income” after all, according to the law. Instead, it’s simply an advance payment of a tax credit. And tax credits aren’t taxable income.

Recovery rebate tax credit