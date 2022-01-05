Is there any chance rain will bring totals down?

It's possible, but I doubt it at this time.

"Cold breeds cold, snow breeds snow" is a mantra that many meteorologists use and it's important to use here. On average in the month of January, temperatures are nine degrees colder when there is snow cover on the ground than where there is not.

Let's say winds are due east. With ocean water temperatures 43 degrees Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic City, you could expect air temperatures at the coast to be say, around 40 without any snow cover. That would mean rain falls.

However, you subtract nine degrees and now you're at 31 degrees. That's snow.

Besides the storm starting as ran initially, it should be all snow. However, I will monitor the coast closely for changes.

Contact Joe Martucci:

