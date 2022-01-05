 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Is there any chance rain will bring totals down?
Is there any chance rain will bring totals down?

Atlantic City Temp Distribution

This graphic shows the spread of high and low temperatures when there is and is not snow cover on the ground between December and April. Snow cover play a key role in keeping the air cool. This will likely mean that Friday's storm is mostly to all snow. If the ground was bare, it'd likely turn to rain at the coast. 

It's possible, but I doubt it at this time.

"Cold breeds cold, snow breeds snow" is a mantra that many meteorologists use and it's important to use here. On average in the month of January, temperatures are nine degrees colder when there is snow cover on the ground than where there is not.

Let's say winds are due east. With ocean water temperatures 43 degrees Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic City, you could expect air temperatures at the coast to be say, around 40 without any snow cover. That would mean rain falls. 

However, you subtract nine degrees and now you're at 31 degrees. That's snow. 

Besides the storm starting as ran initially, it should be all snow. However, I will monitor the coast closely for changes. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
