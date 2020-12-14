Is the forecast subject to change? If so, what could change?

The forecast is absolutely subject to change. Snowfall totals, the extent of the coastal flooding and potential for damaging winds will all need to be fine tuned.

If the center of the low pressure system moves over southeastern New Jersey, or hugs the coast, snow will be unlikely for most of the area. The ICON model, a German model, portrays this scenario.

Also in this scenario, winds would be from the northwest during the Thursday morning high tide, which would likely result only in lower tides. In this scenario, minor flood stage for the area.

However, a storm system further southeast would result in higher snowfall totals. Winds may be northeasterly, which would result in firm, moderate flood stage for the area.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.