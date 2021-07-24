 Skip to main content
Is Jalen Hurts ready to be a top-flight NFL quarterback?
Is Jalen Hurts ready to be a top-flight NFL quarterback?

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (2) tries to get past Washington Football Team's Ryan Kerrigan (91) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Hurts showed some good and some bad in his four starts last season.

Hurt threw for 1,061 yards and rushed for 354 yards but he completed just 52 percent of his passes and threw four interceptions and only six TDs.

Sirianni raved about how hard Hurts worked in the offseason.

“Really impressed with his command, his attention to detail, his work ethic,” the coach said. “He's got all those intangibles. He’s just got a really compact throwing motion where he can get it out with ease, and super athletic when he's throwing on the run and moving and reading the defense.”

