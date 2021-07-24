Is Jalen Hurts ready to be a top-flight NFL quarterback?

Hurt threw for 1,061 yards and rushed for 354 yards but he completed just 52 percent of his passes and threw four interceptions and only six TDs.

“Really impressed with his command, his attention to detail, his work ethic,” the coach said. “He's got all those intangibles. He’s just got a really compact throwing motion where he can get it out with ease, and super athletic when he's throwing on the run and moving and reading the defense.”