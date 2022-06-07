Is it Brooke Henderson’s time to win?

Henderson appears to be on a path towards a ShopRite win. The native of Canada finished tied for 11th in 2019, tied for sixth in 2020 and tied for second last year Henderson is ranked No. 11 in the world. She bounced back from two missed cuts to finish tied for 15th at last week’s U.S. Women’s Open.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today