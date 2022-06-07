 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Is it Brooke Henderson’s time to win?

  • 0
ShopRite LPGA Classic - Final Round

GALLOWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 03: Brooke Henderson of Canada reacts after putting on the 17th green during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club on October 03, 2021 in Galloway, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Henderson appears to be on a path towards a ShopRite win. The native of Canada finished tied for 11th in 2019, tied for sixth in 2020 and tied for second last year Henderson is ranked No. 11 in the world. She bounced back from two missed cuts to finish tied for 15th at last week’s U.S. Women’s Open.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News