Is a shortstop on the way?

The Phillies declined the option on second baseman Jean Segura, making him a free agent and Philadelphia a prime candidate to sign one of the four free agent shortstops - Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson

The plan would be Bryson Stott to shift to second base. Edmund Sosa would be a late-inning defensive replacement and utility man.

Although both Dombrowksi and Thomson said they would be comfortable with Sosa being the every-day shortstop.

But the Phillies lineup needs another bat. Philadelphia struck out a record 71 times in the World Series loss to the Houston Astros.

“We have a shortstop we like in Sosa,” Dombrowski said. “We have to wait and see. We’re going to keep open minded about the middle infield. We’ll explore where that takes us.”

Dombrowski said the club is again willing to suffer the luxury tax to sign players.

“We’re open minded to having the best club we possibly can,” Dombrowski said.