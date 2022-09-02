Irvington 25, No. 1 Millville 17 — FINAL

This game was played at Rutgers University as part of the Rumble on the Raritan showcase event. Famah Toure gave Irvington (2-0) a 6-0 lead with his QB sneak in the second quarter.

Jayden Raynis cut the lead in half for Millville (1-1) with his 25-yard field goal with 23 seconds left in the half.

Thomas Smith opened the third quarter scoring for the Thunderbolts with a 79-yard TD reception from Jacob Zamot to give Millville its first lead, 10-6, with 9:21 left in the period.

Irvington scored back-to-back TDs in the third to build a 19-10 lead, the second coming off a 65-yard TD by Nasir Addison off a screen pass from CJ Pitman.

Millville cut Irvington's lead to 19-17 with 5:51 left in the game, when Naeem Sharp scored on a 3-yard run. But Toure scored his second TD of the game to extend Irvington's lead.

Millville;0 3 7 7—17

Irvington;0 6 6 13—25

SECOND QUARTER

I—Toure 1 run (kick failed)

M—Raynis 25 field goal

THIRD QUARTER

M—Smith 79 pass from Zamot (Raynis kick)

I—Touchdown (kick failed)

I—Addison 65 pass from Pitman (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

M—Sharpe 3 run (Raynis kick)

I—Toure run (kick failed)

Records—Millville 1-1, Irvington 2-0.