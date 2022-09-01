 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Irvington (1-0) vs. Millville (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Rutgers University

This matchup is part of the Ruble on the Raritan showcase event. Millville, ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11, opened with a 41-10 win over Thomas Jefferson, Pa., last Sunday. Ta”Ron Haile and Thomas Smith III each caught TD passes for Millville in the win. Irvington opened with a 20-7 win over Woodbridge last week. Irvington senior wide receiver/linebacker Fahmah Toure caught six passes for 63 yards and TD and also contributed two sacks in the win.

