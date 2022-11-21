 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Irene S., Grade 7, Our Lady Star of the Sea Regional

  • 0

One thing I am thankful for is finding enjoyment in simple things.

An example of that would be being with my friends and family or just enjoying the warmth and comfort of my room. Another thing I am thankful for is my parents.

They work hard to give us a house to live in and food to eat.

