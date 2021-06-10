 Skip to main content
Irani Pelaez
Irani Pelaez

Irani Pelaez

Community/school activities Cheerleader; tutor in after-school program for elementary students; beach cleanups with ROOTS Club; assisted with Organized Chaos event for middle school students; water cup volunteer for DelMo Run; helped build floats for Homecoming parade.

Post-high school plans College

Career goals Bilingual registered nurse

Why is it important that young people become leaders in their community?We need more role models growing up. This generation needs people to follow. It’s important to influence the younger generation. I enjoy helping students feel more comfortable about their heritage.

How has being your family’s main communicator impacted your desire to help others?My parents didn’t speak English growing up. Learning English was really hard. I like helping my siblings with school work to make it easier for them. Not everybody knows English. Being kind and patient with people will help them not feel uncomfortable just because they don’t know English.

How can you use your experiences and upbringing to make your community a better place?I work at a Mexican restaurant where many people come in — American and many Mexican people who think I don’t know Spanish. When I let them know I know Spanish and can understand them, it makes them feel better. I want to be a registered nurse, work at a hospital and help people who come in the hospital not knowing English. I want to make it easier while they are at the hospital.

— Michelle Brunetti Post

