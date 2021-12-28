 Skip to main content
Iona heads to the Big Dance
Iona heads to the Big Dance

NCAA Iona Alabama Basketball

Iona head coach Rick Pitino huddles with his team as they played against Alabama in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Alabama defeated Iona 68-55. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Iona College gave Rick Pitino a basketball lifeline. The Hall of Fame coach made the most of it.

The ninth-seeded Gaels qualified for the NCAA Tournament after beating seventh-seeded Fairfield 60-51 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference final at Jim Whelan Boardwalk in Atlantic City on March 14.

Pitino, 68, had been out of college basketball since 2017 when he parted ways with Louisville in the wake of a recruiting scandal.

The MAAC signed a three-year deal with Boardwalk Hall to host the conference’s postseason tournament. The pandemic canceled the 2020 MAAC Tournament. The 2021 event was before limited crowds of players’ family members.

