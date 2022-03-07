Iona and Rick Pitino seek back-to-back titles

The Gaels arrive in Atlantic City as the prohibitive favorite with a Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.
Iona (25-6) finished 17-3 in the conference. There was some speculation that the Gaels would get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament if they didn’t win in Atlantic City. That is probably no longer the case after some late-season conference losses.
Top-seeded Iona will play 7 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s first-round game between ninth-seeded Rider and No. 8 seed Manhattan.
The Gaels feature one of the conference’s best big men in 6-foot-9 sophomore Nelly Junior Joseph, who averages 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com