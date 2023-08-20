Absegami (3-7) at Lacey Township (4-6)

5 p.m. Friday

Absegami won three of its final four games last season. This is the first of four straight road games for the Braves to start the season. Absegami quarterback Kendall Armstrong threw for 1,322 yards and 16 TDs last season. Lacey quarterback Nick Maertens threw for 8 TDs and ran for four scores last season.

West Windsor-Plainsboro South (4-6) at Southern Regional (4-5)

6 p.m. Friday

This is the first of three straight home games to start the season for Southern. The Rams beat West Windsor 28-0 last season. Southern senior Armando Sanchez is a standout at tight end and defensive end. West Windsor quarterback Conor Sattiraju threw for 1,487 yards and 12 TDs last season.

St. Joseph Academy (6-4) at Carteret (7-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Ron Dorsey makes his debut as St. Joe coach as he takes over for long-time coach Paul Sacco, who built St. Joe into a state power. The Wildcats are young but should get a boost from transfer wide receivers/defensive backs Ismael Cotto (Triton Regional) and Shane Reed (Buena Regional) and transfer defensive and offensive lineman Joel Cosme (also from Triton). Carteret senior quarterback Tyrece Parrot threw for 1,501 yards and 18 TDs, while junior running back Jakir Thomas ran for 1,100 yards last season.

St. Augustine (6-5) at Donovan Catholic (6-4)

6:30 p.m. Friday

This is a matchup of state Non-Public A hopefuls. St. Augustine is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Donovan Catholic is ranked No.9. St. Augustine won five of its last six games last season. Hermits running back rushed for 876 yards and 12 TDs in seven games last season. Donovan Catholic returns senior quarterback Todd Lambertson and sophomore running back Najee Calhoun.