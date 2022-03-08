Inspira Medical Centers Elmer and Vineland win 2022 Women’s Choice Awards

Inspira Medical Centers in Elmer and Vineland have been recognized by the Women’s Choice Awards for their extraordinary performances in the areas of orthopedics and mammography.

Women’s Choice Award identifies the best healthcare facilities, brands and companies based on criteria including relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations.

“We are honored to receive these awards that recognize our staffs’ commitment to both quality care and an exceptional patient experience,” said Elizabeth Sheridan, chief administrative officer for Inspira Elmer and Vineland. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our staff has remained focused on providing safe high-quality health care with compassion, empathy and kindness. It’s a privilege to serve our patients as we partner with them to build healthier communities.”

It is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital.

Inspira facility in Elmer was named the 2022 Women’s Choice Award for America’s best hospital for orthopedics, signifying they are in the top 7% of 4,728 U.S. hospitals offering orthopedics services. This is the fourth consecutive year they have been recognized for orthopedic care, according to the release.

Inspira’s Women’s Imaging Center in Vineland earned the 2022 Women’s Choice Award for America’s Best Mammogram Imaging Centers for the second year in a row.

To earn an award, a mammogram imaging center must be recognized as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology and be accredited for mammograms, distinctions the Imaging Center in Vineland has received for more than a decade.

