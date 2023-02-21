VINELAND — The Cardiac Intensive Care Unit and Progressive Care Unit at Inspira Medical Center Vineland were both recently recognized by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

Both units received a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence from the AACN, the fourth for the cardiac ICU and first for the PCU. The award recognizes care teams who improve patient outcomes and align their practices with AACN’s Healthy Work Environment Standards.

The criteria needed to earn the gold-level award included leadership structures, appropriate staffing and staff engagement, effective communication, learning development, evidence-based practice and processes, and more.

“Nurses are an invaluable part of every patient’s healthcare journey,” said Elizabeth Sheridan, chief administrative officer for Inspira Medical Centers Vineland, Elmer and Bridgeton. “This prestigious national recognition is a testament to Inspira’s longstanding commitment to meet and exceed patient care standards every day.”