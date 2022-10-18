Inspira Health Vineland celebrates 10th anniversary of Deborah F. Sager NICU

VINELAND — Inspira Health and Nemours Children’s Health celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Deborah F. Sager Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Inspira Medical Center Vineland with a carnival-themed reunion. NICU graduates and their family members, approximately 200 in all, attended the free event and reunited with the nurses, neonatologists and others who cared for them during their earliest and most fragile days.
Inspira Medical Center Vineland’s Deborah F. Sager Neonatal Intensive Care Unit cares for infants of any gestational age. Since opening in 2012, it has provided advanced care to more than 2,500 premature, low birth-weight and critically ill babies.
For more information or to donate to the Deborah F. Sager Memorial Fund, call 856-535-9405 or visit dfsmf.org.