Inspira Health Vineland celebrates 10th anniversary of Deborah F. Sager NICU

VINELAND — Inspira Health and Nemours Children’s Health celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Deborah F. Sager Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Inspira Medical Center Vineland with a carnival-themed reunion. NICU graduates and their family members, approximately 200 in all, attended the free event and reunited with the nurses, neonatologists and others who cared for them during their earliest and most fragile days.