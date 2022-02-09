Innocent internet search reveals a shocking secret

DEAR ABBY: I recently Googled my brother-in-law to see if I could find his birthdate. When his name came up, so did some information I wish I hadn't seen.

He's a convicted sex offender who has served time. I am assuming my sister knows about his past. But what if she doesn't? I don't want to say anything to her, because if she already knows, she'll be upset that I now know. Should I talk to him and ask him if he's told her? — SHOCKED IN THE SOUTH

DEAR SHOCKED: Are you 100% sure the information you found is about your brother-in-law? If it's true, the revelation that there is a felon in the family would shock anyone. Explain that you forgot the date of her husband's birthday and what you discovered. It's entirely possible that she knows. But if she doesn't, she's entitled to know.

DEAR ABBY: My grandson is 30. He lives at home with his mother and father, both of whom are retired. He doesn't have a job, nor is he actively seeking one. I believe if he stays on this course, he'll never be self-supporting. What do you think? —REALISTIC GRANDPA IN FLORIDA

DEAR GRANDPA: I think you are correct. Your grandson is not a self-starter and, thanks to his parents' "generosity," he will never find the motivation to become independent. Nothing will change until his parents realize they need to encourage their son to grow up and leave the nest.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.