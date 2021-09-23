Coconut Shrimp with Raspberry Sauce
5704 Somers Point Road // InnAtSugarHill.com
A gorgeous restaurant right on the water, The Inn at Sugar Hill was recently purchased, and the menu has been given an upgrade. 50 Biters will enjoy their awesome coconut shrimp, which are coated in coconut flakes and deep fried to a golden brown. A side of raspberry sauce provides a perfect dunk to take things to a while other level.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
