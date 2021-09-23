 Skip to main content
Inn at Sugar Hill
Coconut Shrimp with Raspberry Sauce

5704 Somers Point Road // InnAtSugarHill.com

A gorgeous restaurant right on the water, The Inn at Sugar Hill was recently purchased, and the menu has been given an upgrade. 50 Biters will enjoy their awesome coconut shrimp, which are coated in coconut flakes and deep fried to a golden brown. A side of raspberry sauce provides a perfect dunk to take things to a while other level.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

