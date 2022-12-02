 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate in state prison from Galloway Township gets extra sentence for fatal drug sale

Shemar Jackson, 22, of Galloway Township

TOMS RIVER — A Galloway Township man was sentenced to seven years in state prison for selling a 24-year-old drugs that caused his death, Ocean County Judge Guy P. Ryan ruled on Friday.

Shemar Jackson, 22, must serve 85% of his sentence before he's eligible for parole, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release following his sentencing hearing.

Shemar is currently serving time in a Burlington County state prison for an unrelated assault charge out of Atlantic County, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections inmate list.

He's been jailed by the Department since Nov. 19, 2021, his inmate profile says.

He pleaded guilty to strict liability drug-induced death on Aug. 22 before Superior Court Judge Lisa Puglisi.

Investigators learned Jackson sold an unidentified 24-year-old man a lethal combination of heroin and fentanyl on Dec. 4, 2019. 

Toms River police were called to a residence on Dec. 5 after the man was reported unconscious, later being pronounced dead from an apparent drug overdose.

Toxicology tests confirmed the man had both drugs in his system when he died.

After detectives learned of the drug sale, Jackson was arrested at his Galloway Township home on Jan. 23, 2020. He was sent to Ocean County jail but was released under state bail reform rules.

