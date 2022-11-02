When Caliope Yiannos opened the doors of Inked In Eden to the public in April, she was pleasantly surprised by the massive success the business proved to be in less than six months.

Working with two other talented artists, they each complete one to four tattoos per day. The three stay booked solid due to their talent and rising popularity on social media, earning them this year’s Best of the Press for Best Tattoo Shop.

“We have a very long email list, and booking one month at a time just makes it easier on us so that if we need to change our schedule, we can and no one has to wait too long if they have to reschedule. But Tik Tok really helped us grow our clientele.” Yiannos said.

Yiannos, also voted this year’s Best Tattoo Artist, is passionate about the craft and loves the fact others walk around showcasing her art.

As a new business, the artists want to focus on getting their bearings in South Jersey, but look forward to branching out in the future.

“At some point I’m sure I’m gonna want to open a second shop, but right now I think it’s just making sure that me and my other two artists have a safe space to create artwork and work with clients.” Yiannos said. “And we’re hoping that we can travel around the country and even outside of the country doing guest spots and conventions and just really spreading our love for art.”

In the near future, Yionnas plans on bringing in guest tattoo artists to the shop in Ocean View as well as participating in the Philadelphia Tattoo Convention in January.

“I am just really thankful and grateful that we have such incredible clients that have been so supportive of me and my co-workers, and I’m so thankful for my co-workers — they are absolutely incredible people and artists. Really, we all push each other to do our best and we just love art. We love creating, we love being able to work with everyone in the community and all those who traveled from outside, to create incredible pieces,” Yiannos said.