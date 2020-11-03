 Skip to main content
Initial results of election might be skewed, according to reports
Initial results of election might be skewed, according to reports

The Election Day votes this year in New Jersey will be paper provisional ballots that won’t even start being counted until Nov. 10, so there's a chance any initial returns will be skewed, according to NJ1015. 

“Well, this is what I always say in every single election year, for voters to always be patient,” said Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “But of course, in this unprecedented time, it is certainly possible that the vote for various races may be known or may not be known on election night.”

