Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Didi Gregorius plays during an intrasquad baseball game, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins, Scott Kingery, Jean Segura and Neil Walker

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments