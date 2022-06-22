INFIELD
A fast-moving fire in Wharton State Forest had destroyed more than 11,000 acres of woodlands by Monday afternoon, but fire officials are hopef…
OCEAN CITY — As Dee Snyder sang for Twisted Sister way back in 1983, “Oh, watch out, the kids are back.”
ABSECON — A Galloway Township man died after his car slammed into a New Jersey Transit bus bound for Lindenwold, Camden County, late Thursday …
ATLANTIC CITY — The owner of the former Atlantic Club, who purchased the long-shuttered casino hotel property in 2019, owes about $2.7 million…
CAMDEN — A Galloway Township tax preparer will spend a year and a day in prison after admitting to falsifying tax information and filing her o…
But a new report examining how the coronavirus pandemic has changed gamblers’ habits says that may no longer be the case.
VENTNOR — A fire broke out on the 5200 block of Ventnor Avenue over the weekend, causing several nearby businesses to be evacuated, destroying…
A former Ocean City pizza shop owner pleaded guilty Tuesday to evading income taxes and failing to pay the IRS $208,448 in taxes.
Authorities in Pleasantville and Absecon are set to try to crack down on ATVs.
ATLANTIC CITY — Bail reform and the COVID-19 pandemic have hampered the city’s ability to cut down on shoplifting, illegal public drug use and…
